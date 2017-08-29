City of Tyler activates Emergency Operation Center for Harvey aid

East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.

How to help: ETX lends a helping hand to victims of Harvey

The City of Tyler has activated a partial Emergency Operation Center in anticipation of a possible influx of Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

The city teamed up with area nonprofits to activated the EOC at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, however, officials have not said if there are plans at this time to open a shelter in the area.

According to a statement from the city, "several self-evacuated families" have come to the city.

"The City of Tyler’s hotels are at 75 percent occupancy. We anticipate more evacuees throughout the week. Once registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, these families can receive FEMA-approved assistance in the form of a 30-day hotel stay," the statement reads.

Shelters in the DFW Metroplex - including the cities of Dallas, Irving, Garland and Fort Worth - have been designated by the state as primary points of evacuation and sheltering needs for the region, according to the release.

"All local efforts are currently coordinating to transition as many evacuees as possible to these coordinated points of assistance," the statement continues.

The city is planning to set up a transitional hub at Faulkner Park Police Substation at 574 W. Cumberland Road, to help direct those in need of resources. That includes registering for FEMA aid and directions to DFW shelters. That hub is expected to open at noon Wednesday, pending state approval.

"Those seeking assistance are encouraged to call 211 for a complete list of area resources," the statement reads.

Supplies are also being collected for evacuees.

"Beginning at noon on Wednesday, donations of specific goods will be accepted by Colonial Hills Baptist Church. This is limited to children’s workbooks, crayons, diapers and non-perishable snacks, toiletries and hygiene products. These items will be distributed to evacuees at this location, 7330 S. Broadway Ave.," the statement reads.

For more information on the donation drive, contact Colonial Hills Baptist Church at 903-561-9995.

Monetary donations are currently not being accepted by the City of Tyler.

Tyler crews are also assisting those affected by the storm in south Texas. Tyler Fire Department sent its Communication and Mobile Command Trailer to assist in the effort. That crew left Monday and is expected to be sent further south later this week.

"The trailer can be utilized as a 911 dispatch center for a smaller city," the city said.

