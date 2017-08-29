City of Tyler activates Emergency Operation Center

From the City of Tyler

City of Tyler, nonprofits aid in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief

TYLER, TX - At 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the City of Tyler formally activated a partial Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to handle the intake of evacuees from Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas, flooding many cities and forcing several people out of their homes. After receiving a formal request for assistance, Tyler Fire sent its Communication and Mobile Command Trailer to assist in the effort. The crew left for Lufkin on Monday, Aug. 28. They anticipate to be sent further south later in the week. The trailer can be utilized as a 911 dispatch center for a smaller city.

The DFW Metroplex (Dallas, Irving, Garland and Fort Worth) and shelters located there have been designated by the State of Texas as the primary point for evacuation and sheltering needs for this region. All local efforts are currently coordinating to transition as many evacuees as possible to these coordinated points of assistance.

The City of Tyler has received several self-evacuated families. At this time, the City of Tyler’s hotels are at 75% occupancy. We anticipate more evacuees throughout the week. Once registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), these families can receive FEMA-approved assistance in the form of a 30 day hotel stay.

The City of Tyler is planning to set up a transitional hub at the Faulkner Park Police Substation, located at 574 W. Cumberland Rd., to help direct evacuees to needed resources. This includes registering for FEMA assistance and directions to a shelter in the DFW area. The hub will open on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at noon pending State approval. For more information, contact publicrelations@tylertexas.com.

Those seeking assistance are encouraged to call 211 for a complete list of area resources.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, donations of specific goods will be accepted by Colonial Hills Baptist Church. This is limited to children’s workbooks, crayons, diapers and non-perishable snacks, toiletries and hygiene products. These items will be distributed to evacuees at this location, 7330 S. Broadway Ave. For more information, contact Colonial Hills Baptist Church at (903) 561-9995.

For those wishing to make a monetary donation, they may go online and donate to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or charity of their choice. No monetary donations will be accepted by the City of Tyler at this time.