Tyler State Park shelters Harvey evacuees

Albizures family sets up camp at Tyler State Park until the can return to their Houston home. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

The Lindsey family and their RV find a safe place to park at Tyler State Park (Source: KLTV News Staff)

Evacuees from South Texas have found a beautiful and cost free shelter at Tyler

State Park.

“We have close to ten families that are utilizing our campsites as their temporary home,” says Shannon Petersen, a park representative. “Were pretty high and dry right here so it’s a welcome spot.”

William Albizures and his family made their way to the park from the Houston area before Harvey made landfall.

“Just to be on the safe side if anything happens we’ll just leave,” says Albizures. “We’re so close to the channel so we we’re scared of it overflowing.”

The family has been at the park since Friday enjoying the great outdoors but, it’s still not a distraction from what’s going on at home

“We don’t know how the circumstances are in the house, if it flooded or not,” says Albizures. “And we still have friends at home so we’re worried about them.”

Tracey Lindsey and his wife are staying on the other side of the park. They didn’t make it out as early. The Lindsey’s spent the weekend at an RV park near the Gulf of Mexico as Harvey was at its strongest.

“It was very nerve wracking there for a while just from Saturday morning to the time we left on Monday there were 27 tornadoes,” says Lindsey.

The Lindsey’s are full time RVers who spend most of their time living and working at state parks.

“Being in an RV, it’s kind of loud with those big drops hitting all the time,” says Lindsey. “I’d say it was nice to be able to get out of it.”

Tyler State Park says because they have the resources they are willing to house these families until they can get back home but, both families are unsure when that will be.

“There’s no possible way of us getting back to our house because the freeways and everything around us is flooded,” says Albizures.

Tyler State Park representatives say that with the number of reservations for the upcoming holiday weekend, they will soon reach their capacity and be unable to provide more evacuees with shelter.

