Tyler State Park sheltering Harvey evacuees

Evacuees from South Texas have found a beautiful and cost free shelter at Tyler State Park.
Two people were killed when a tree fell on the truck they were traveling in late Tuesday night.
Members of the Kilgore Fire Department deployed to Houston, and are now stationed in Galveston responding to calls.
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.
A Lufkin DJ and another man are still missing after their boat capsized in Montgomery County while they were helping evacuate Hurricane Harvey victims early Wednesday man.
