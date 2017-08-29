Liberty County family watches live video of floodwater getting closer to animals

A Liberty County family has evacuated to East Texas and they've found a different and nerve-wracking way to monitor their property and the water creeping up to their stranded livestock.

They have been watching their land flood in real-time through two web cams that have been set up inside and on top of their barn. They showed us the live stream of their animals and the water that they hope doesn't overtake them. The Burns family has dozens and dozens of animals, and each has a name.



"I saw Snickers over here before, but I don't know where she is now," says Raymond Burns, pointing toward the screen.



Each of the rescued animals means something for Burns and his family.



"So the donkey is here, he was the original stray that we caught. Uh, the pig,”

The camera goes out for a quick moment as Burns is speaking.

“This is that heart-wrenching moment when the cameras kind of go out and they come in and you wonder ‘oh did we just lose power,’" says Burns.



Through the flickering web cams, the Burns' watch from their Airbnb home in Flint, one of the last available in East Texas.



"Actually Flint was the only choice for a very long time," says Burns.



In this weather, the animals, are on borrowed time.



"They don't have much longer, they're getting really skinny," says Burns.



"The water has sort of come in. In this area, you can kind of see the water starting to wash out the sides," says Burns.



The group of livestock, also belonging to neighbors, have all run out of food.



"And to think that we can lose all of them with all the hard work we put in to, it's a lot," says Burns.

The Burns are tasked with finding a way back, which will be a problem.



"This is the worst I've ever seen it. Once we see that the other animals are safe, we kind of check the neighborhood from this other camera angle," says Burns.



Their neighborhood in Dayton is now an ocean. The barn right underneath their outside camera is an island, for now. As they go back, they will try to find a balance between their animals and helping their fellow man.

"So that's what we're going do," says Burns.

Raymond Burns says there wasn't a place close by where they could move the animals and there isn't a livestock boarding close to their location. He also says the web-cams were put in place after they lost everything in the 2015 Houston flood.

