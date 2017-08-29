Kilgore PD says 'recklessness' to blame for shooting situation near Martin Companies

Kilgore police say the shooting situation that took place last week near Martin Companies was due to "recklessness," and there was no intent to injure anyone.

Assistant Chief of Police Roman Roberson tells KLTV that so far three individuals have been identified. Investigators believe that a group of people were in a wooded area firing off weapons near Martin Companies.

Roberson says it's clear they were not trying to harm anyone, but instead were being reckless.

None of the individuals have been charged. Roberson says, however, that charges could follow, including deadly conduct and/or discharge of a firearm in city limits.

On August 24, Kilgore police received numerous calls in reference to multiple gunshots being heard. Police issued a code red alert to residents within a one-mile radius of Martin Companies at 4200 Stone Road.

Responding officers were stopped by a vehicle fleeing the immediate area that reported to have been shot near Stone Road. Witnesses provided officers with additional information, which prompted officers to close the roadways around the immediate area.

No one was injured, but police say the Martin building and additional cars did sustain damage from apparent gunshots.

Roberson says the investigation is ongoing.

