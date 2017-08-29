How East Texans can reach loved ones evacuated from Harvey floodwaters

Many East Texans are struggling to get in contact with loved ones that were evacuated from the flooding in Houston.

Lindale resident Lynn Guy said it took days to get back in contact with his 81-year-old homebound sister.

"She had knee deep water in the apartment," Guy said.



His 81-year-old homebound, sister lives in Houston. His last communication with her was Sunday morning when the water was rising.



Trying to find a phone number or a website that would have a list of rescued people," Guy said.



Guy said his sister doesn't have a cell phone but the family did get in touch with a neighbor.



"We knew that she was going to the hospital but couldn't find her, couldn't find the hospital, called all the hospitals and everything," Guy said.



Tammy Prater with the American Red Cross said after Hurricane Katrina the organization created the safe and well check to help families reconnect after disaster.



"Try to find each other and link up and let everyone know they are ok," Prater said.



Guy's sister was just one of many evacuees who aren't registered on the safe and well site. So if you can't track your loved one through that system. Local emergency officials say to dial 2-1-1. That network is up and running and an operator should be able to tell you what shelter to call."



"They need to understand the systems will be overloaded but we've always told families this and this is before everyone had a cell phone, keep trying," Prater said.



That's what Guy's family did, they kept calling hospitals and reached his sister Tuesday afternoon.



"You are just going to have to be patient until they can list everybody,” Guy said.



When you call 2-1-1, officials ask that you select option one, and that will get you straight to a call specialist, not an automated recording.

