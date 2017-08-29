Man charged with arson among dozens indicted in Henderson County

A man charged with arson is among dozens of people indicted recently in Henderson County.

Deon Coker, 41, of Athens was indicted Aug. 23 on a charge of arson. Coker was among 45 people who were indicted by a Henderson County grand jury. Ten of those cases are under seal.

Coker was arrested on Feb. 14 by officials with the Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office, according to judicial records.

He is suspected of setting fire to his own property in a February 2017 fire in the 5100 block of County Road 4700. He was later arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail where he remains.

Others indicted during the grand jury's August session include:

1. Antonio Demarcus Roberts, 25, Athens, indicted for Assault

2. Stacey Lynn Lamp, 27, Canton, indicted for Forgery x 2

3. Lonnie Lee Fender, 33, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft of Property x 2

4. Russell Allan Stogner, 27, Murchison, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft of Property x 2

5. Raymond Leo Clary, III, 48, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

6. Jackie Michelle Gordon, 44, Chandler, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

7. Nathan Jeremy Graham, 30, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Assault

8. Brady James Booth, 20, Brownsboro, indicted for Theft x2

9. Jerry Michael James, 29, Frankston, indicted for Burglary

10. Ashley Nicole Holden, Chandler, indicted for Burglary and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

11. James Lynn Goodwin, 27, Frankston, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Burglary

12. Christen Paige Centeio-Hoffman, 21, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

13. Kawliger Lee Connelly, 41, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

14. Jorge Garcia, 28, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

15. Robert Lee Forest, 52, Mabank, indicted for Deadly Conduct

16. Ralf Thomas Ellis, 39, Pottsboro, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

17. Matthew Thomas Ponce, 26, Athens, indicted for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

18. Leah Nicole Furr, 31, Flint, indicted for Prohibited Substances or Items in Correctional Facility

19. Brenda Norman Burkett Bromberek, 45, Corsicana, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated Child Passenger

20. Shawn Lee Marker, 46, Commerce, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated

21. Anthony Lee Barrows, 26, Athens, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child

22. Christina Lovell Julian, 26, Payne Springs, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

23. Rebecca Lucille Brannon, 26, Mabank, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

24. Michael Lynn Castor, 53, Trinidad, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group One

25. Kelly Lynn Huddleston, 44, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

26. Eric Jonathan Wages, 35, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering a Child x 2 and Aggravated Assault

27. Melissa Rose Fletcher, 36, Mabank, indicted for Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

28. Deon Coker, 41, Athens, indicted for Arson

29. Blaine Anthony Christopher, 29, Athens, indicted for Burglary

30. Jason Christopher Tucker, 31, Athens, indicted for Assault

31. Jesse Joe Johnson, 46, Athens, indicted for Tampering with Governmental Record

32. Jeremy Shaynne Meeks, 34, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Assault

33. James Daniel Stewart, 55, Kemp, indicted for Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear

34. Eliseo Pablo Hernandez-Quevedo, 32, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

35. George Ramon Perez, 34, Athens, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

