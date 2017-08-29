Deputy wounded in 2005 courthouse shooting, detective who donated kidney honored

Smith County Sheriff's Office deputy Sherman Dollison and the man who saved his life were honored by friends and colleagues.

On Feb. 24, 2005, Deputy Dollison was injured in the line of duty. Over the past 12 years, Dollison was on dialysis.

Earlier this summer Sherman found himself in need of a new kidney.

Little did he know the answer to his prayers was right next door...literally. Smith County Detective Josh Hill decided to give Dollison one of his kidneys.

On August 3, 2017, both Dollison and Hill went into surgery for the transplant. The surgery was a success.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office reports that both are doing great.

Friends and colleagues got together and surprised both men with a gift. A pistol with the date of 02/24/05 and 08/03/17 are on each side of the handgun.

