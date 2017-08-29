Tyler couple stranded in closed Houston airport finally home

Travelers stranded at the Houston Hobby International Airport amid Hurricane Harvey are finally making their way home.

Among the over 400 passengers grounded in the shutdown airport, were two east Texans.

Allissa Boren and Sean Swinney were traveling home from a one week vacation in Belize.

Their journey home, “was a little twisted”, said Swinney.



Saturday the two boarded their plane in Houston headed home, “and all of a sudden, they tell us that they can’t take off, and to get back off,” said Boren.



The runways quickly turned into lakes, so the couple bought a pillow and blanket from one of the few stores left open and hunkered down among “about 430 to 450 people, plus 30-50 Southwest employees”, said Boren.



Sunday the couple was hoping for a flight out, and that evening, they caught a break.



Boren says there was a “gentleman going through the airport saying 'Everyone get your stuff and line up... Everyone get your stuff and line up”. She says they “did a special humanitarian flight for five flights for 439 people…”.



Southwest flew them to Dallas, but by the time the couple picked up their belongings, it was midnight, so they stayed in a hotel, and finally made it back to Tyler Monday morning.



Boren says, “My thoughts are still with the people who are stuck in Houston, in the airport and who are being rescued, but I am glad to be home”.

Houston Hobby International Airport remains closed for all commercial operations.

