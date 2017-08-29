Flint volunteers deploy to Harvey's damage path

The full trailer sits outside a staging area off FM 2868. They stop in Spring first, then likely move on to Katy.. (Source: KLTV)

The group has enough supplies to last four or five days. (Source: KLTV)

The group says it will have more than 20 boats operating in the Houston metro. (Source: KLTV)

Shallow water boats from all over Texas are converging on flooded areas of Houston, and there's a team from Flint prepared to join the effort.

"We're duck hunters," coordinator David Rothwell said. "We have the proper gear for these conditions, and these boats are designed for shallow water."

Loaded down with donations from around East Texas, Rothwell and a group of several others departed Flint Tuesday morning.

"We're meeting in Spring," Rothwell said. "And probably being dispatched toward Katy."

Weighing down the trailer tongues are the boats they take out on East Texas lakes. They're pared down for water rescues, and are making the 200-mile journey ready to float when they arrive.

"We just called each other and put it together," volunteer Taylor White said.

The group plans to communicate via an app called Zello and are also are stocked with traditional two-way radios and extra batteries. They will work with local fire marshals in the Houston area for their assignments.

In addition, the group is towing a large trailer full of donations, and personal supplies to carry them four to five days.

"We'll be able to take care of ourselves," volunteer Chet Kisamore said. "We're glad to step up and be there."

Part of the team dispatched to Houston Monday night. In total, the group says they have more than 20 boats deployed.

