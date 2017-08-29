Tyler woman arrested for threatening mother with knife, throwing bricks

A Tyler woman was arrested Monday after threatening her mother with a knife.

Rebecca Ann O'Neal, 40, of Tyler, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities responded to a domestic call in the 700 block of North More Avenue just before 6 p.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived on scene they witnessed O'Neal with a bloody knife in her hand.

According to Tyler Police, O'Neal threatened her mother and another person, who was trying to help the mother, with the knife and then threw bricks at them.

O'Neal was taken to the Smith County Jail. Her total bond amount for the two counts of aggravated assault is $50,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.