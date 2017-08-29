Traffic Alert: Tyler Police responding to wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler Police are responding to a wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway.

The wreck reportedly happened just before 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.

Police say the wreck involved a Coca Cola truck and two other vehicles.

A child was inside one of the vehicles but officials were able to get them out safely.

There are no life threatening injuries reported.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area. Please seek alternative routes if possible.

