Harvey remains tropical storm over the northwest Gulf of Mexico

Harvey remains a Tropical Storm over the NW Gulf of Mexico, soon to make landfall over SW Louisiana by 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, unless things change, which they have many times over the past many days.

The latest information that we have from the National Hurricane Center is that Harvey will remain a Tropical Storm through Wednesday as he makes landfall, once again, over portions of SW Louisiana, south of Lake Charles. Because this path is farther east than what was indicated earlier today and last night, rainfall totals over East Texas will be much less than previously indicated.

Good news for the majority of East Texas. However, an additional 4"-6" of rain may fall over the SE sections of East Texas from Center to Lufkin to Livingston. From Elkhart to Longview to Jefferson and points south, rainfall totals may reach 1"-2". From Palestine to Tyler to Atlanta, northwest of this line, rainfall totals may not even reach 1".

So, as you can determine from these totals, no major flooding risk is likely except for the SE areas of East Texas. The rain will end, or become very light by midday on Thursday. Therefore, we are declaring First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday only.

Flooding that is already in place, along rivers, streams and creeks may continue for a few days beyond Wednesday, so that will have to be dealt with separately.

The wind and tornado threat is very, very slim at this point.

