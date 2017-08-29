Copy-Flash flooding warnings issued for ETX counties

Rain continues for southern counties, heavy at times.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Angelina County until 2:45 p.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Tyler County.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Panola, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties until 7 p.m.

The newest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center moves Harvey farther east, which could mean less rain for northern areas of East Texas, but will still mean more rain for Deep East Texas.

Please check back for the latest updates.

