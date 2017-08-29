Longview investigators working to determine cause of structure fire Tuesday morning

The Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at a home in the 600 block of Arkansas Street around 12:15 a.m.

When fire crews arrived they found a house fire that was approximately 50% involved.

The house was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

If anyone has information on the fire they are urged to call the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-237-1217 or the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).

