Freedom Fighters: Albert Ansel

Albert Ansel joined the Army in 1940 and by September of 1941 was stationed with the 201st Infantry in Kodiak, Alaska.

"How cold did it get? 42 below zero."

Ironically, Kodiak's cold weather was matched only by its hot weather.

"We could freeze one day and two or three days later we could be sweating."

On December 7, 1941, Alaska's weather took a back seat to the fear of invasion.

Since Dutch Harbor was in the chain of islands leading to Alaska, and because Alaska was an open door to the U.S., a Japanese invasion was expected at any time. An invasion that would have found U.S. troops in Alaska totally unprepared.

"We had the old Springfield rifles, which was a World War I rifle, that's what we were equipped with."

Even though the invasion never came, Japanese air attacks did.

"What air cover we had came from Adak. We'd have planes that'd come and fly over us all day long. But when night time came, they'd go back and as soon as they left, here come the Japanese and they would come and bomb us and tear up everything that was built during the day."

The Army base had no bomb shelters and the soldiers lived in pup tents set up on the side of a mountain.

"When the airplanes come, we had to get outside and dig holes in the ground."

Finally, there was a chance to turn the tables on the Japanese bombers.

"But one day we had the airports fixed up where the airplanes didn't go back to Adak, they stayed there. As soon as we got word that the Japanese were coming, they took off and they shot down three or four planes that day and we never did see the Japanese any more."

Albert Ansel spent three and a half year in Alaska before being sent to Camp Fannin near Tyler to train troops. Now at the age of 95, Albert Ansel looks back with satisfaction at his service in World War II.

"I done what I was supposed to do."

