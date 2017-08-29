One injured in auto-pedestrian wreck on Broadway north of downtown Tyler

First responders are on the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash north of downtown Tyler.

Just before 7 a.m., police and paramedics responded to the scene of a wreck involving a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Broadway Avenue at Locust Street just north of Tyler's downtown square. All lanes have been re-opened at this time, but emergency personnel are still on the scene.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

