One injured in auto-pedestrian wreck on Broadway, driver cited

An East Texas driver received a citation for failure to yield right of way of a pedestrian.

According to public information officer Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler police department, the incident took place this morning just before 7 a.m. on Broadway Avenue at Locust Street, just north of Tyler’s downtown square.

The driver of the vehicle was turning north on to Broadway Avenue from Locust while the pedestrian was crossing, said Erbaugh.

The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, was transported to a hospital, the extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

The identities of both, driver and pedestrian, are not being released at this time.

