Tyler police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

Tyler police are investigating an overnight convenience store robbery.

According to authorities, just after 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a robbery at the Super One Food Mart in the 1700 block of Northwest Loop 323.

The store owner and employee were locking up for the night when a white SUV pulled into the parking lot. Tyler police say a tall black male ran up behind the owner while she was walking to her vehicle. He then allegedly, pulled her behind the business, threw her to the ground and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene in the white SUV with the victim's purse and the store's end-of-night earnings, according to authorities.

The other employee was taking the trash out on the other side of the business and reported not seeing anything.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police Department (903) 531-1000.

