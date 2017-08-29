Tuesday's Weather: Cloudy and mild. Rain continues in southern counties. Highs in the upper 70s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Rain continues for southern counties, heavy at times. Cloudy and very mild today with only slight chances for rain along and north of I-20, but likely chances for rain south of Lufkin. Tropical Storm Harvey continues to be the focus of the forecast through the rest of the week. The newest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center moves Harvey farther east, which could mean less rain for northern areas of East Texas, but will still mean more rain for Deep East Texas. Harvey has still maintained its strength as a tropical storm and is over open water now. A second landfall of the center of circulation is expected early Wednesday morning near Port Arthur. After landfall, Harvey will then slowly make its way northeast through parts of Louisiana, where the heaviest of the rainfall is expected. For East Texas, that means more of the continuous rain for Deep East Texas today and tomorrow with some rain spreading northward into northern parts of East Texas late Wednesday into early Thursday. By Friday afternoon, most of the moisture is moving away from East Texas with some sunshine possible by this weekend. Temperatures in our area will stay in the 70s until Harvey moves farther east, then warm into the mid to upper 80s through Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

