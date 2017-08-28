Nacogdoches hoping to return to playoffs in 2017

Let's talk high school football now. We continue our Red Zone Rundown with Nacogdoches. Not too long ago, the Dragons were a push over and considered an easy win.

But, that is not the case anymore. No Nacogdoches hasn't made the playoffs the last two years, but its always in the race until the final week.



Head coach Bobby Reyes and company made back to back postseason appearances in 2013 and 2014, so they know what success feels like. The Dragons need to settle on a starting quarterback, but with nine returning starters and after losing so many close contests in 2016, this could be the year Nacogdoches breaks through.



