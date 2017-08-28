Josh McCown named Jets starting quarterback - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Josh McCown named Jets starting quarterback

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) -

Despite only playing one series this preseason, Josh McCown has been named the starting quarterback for the jets season opener on September 10th against Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman told reporters during his press conference that if the season started today, sophomore Shane Buechele would be the starter.

