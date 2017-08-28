Name: Geoffrey Bush Height: 5'5 Weight: 135 Crime: Evading Arrest crimefighters@kltv.com 903-586-2546

Geoffrey Bush is wanted by Jacksonville police on a charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle. That's a third-degree felony.

Police tell us that he was last known to be living in Bullard. He also has numerous tattoos, including a large one on the front, center area of his neck, right over his throat.

If you've seen him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 586-2546.