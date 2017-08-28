Roderick Morrison - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Roderick Morrison

Name: Roderick Morrison
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 230
Crime: Evading Arrest
crimefighters@kltv.com
903-531-1000
Roderick Morrison is wanted by Tyler police for evading arrest.
His charge is for doing it with a previous conviction, which makes it a state jail felony.
If you know where police can find him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903 531-1000. 
Powered by Frankly