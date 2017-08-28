Dealing with the damage

East Texans are playing a critical role in helping Hurricane Harvey survivors deal with the damage and danger. Tonight at 10, we have new reports on what's being done and what's next.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will give you an informed look at what Harvey is doing now and what could be next, especially what could affect the weather where you live.
Despite only playing one series this preseason, Josh McCown has been named the starting quarterback for the jets season opener on September 10th against Buffalo.
East Texans have shared with us all day the aftereffects of Harvey.
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.
After Hurricane Harvey forced them out of their house yesterday, Laurie Goodnight and her family of seven are calling East Texas their temporary home.
In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.
