3-ingredient pumpkin cake with brown sugar-caramel sauce by Mama Steph

It sure feels like fall outside, so let's take advantage of it and make a simple but decadent dessert!

3-ingredient pumpkin cake with brown sugar caramel sauce

1 chocolate cake mix

1 15 ounce can of pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or cinnamon and nutmeg)



Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl with hand mixer. When smooth, spread into a 9x9 inch baking dish which has been sprayed with cooking spray or coated with butter.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes, until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.



Cool. Tastes best the next day!

Caramel sauce



1 1/2 sticks butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup packed brown sugar



Combine all three ingredients in heavy-bottomed saucepan. Whisk together over medium-high heat until it is completely combined and begins to boil. Boil for exactly three minutes while stirring. Take off heat and cool to warm temperature before serving.



Enjoy!