East Texas couple driving donations for Dickinson flood victims

Nicole and Michael Dukette need donations for a delivery. Photo by Jamey Boyum

Many East Texans have seen the devastation Hurricane Harvey has wrought Texas, and many want to help. There are non-profit agencies now taking donations for victims of the storm. But a Kilgore couple decided to fill up a truck with supplies and take it down there themselves.

Nicole and Michael Dukette are determined to get relief to flooding victims south of Houston. Nicole grew up in Dickinson, which is between Houston and Galveston.

“That was my home. My family and friends live there. There’s thousands of people that are impacted by this,” Nicole said.

In Galveston County, her sister was flooded out and her brother was rescued by boat.

“When you realize that it’s your people, it’s your home that’s impacted, I mean, I had to do something. I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing,” Nicole stated.

She’s requesting donations which she and her husband will distribute to victims south of Houston.

“I’m not part of an organization. It’s just me. And my husband,” Nicole said.

But a couple just asking for donations can get complicated. Then I heard from Patrick Johnson that Longview Dream Center and J-S.T.A.R. Ministries were partnering for the same mission.

“We’re going to connect with other agencies down there, and a drop-off location that we will have before the end of today, and we’ll take it down there possibly next week if it’s safe,” Patrick said.

Patrick put out the word on Facebook and an hour later they had people bring in cleaning supplies, canned goods, ready-to-eat meals, and dog food. It seems like they could use another partner.

“We would love to partner with her. There’s strength in numbers, so we would love to work together toward one common cause,” Patrick said.

It wasn’t long before they were in the Dream Center conference room establishing a partnership.

“East Texans, they have big hearts and hopefully we’ll get quite a bit of donations coming in for them,” Nicole said.

“This is what we do in Texas,” Patrick added.

The Dukettes are looking to borrow an enclosed trailer for this weekend’s trip south. If you’d like to help with the trailer, email Nicole at Nicoled_allpro@yahoo.com . If you want to make a donation take it to the Dream Center at 803 Gilmer Road in Longview 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

