Family of East Texan hears cries for help while fleeing flooded neighborhood

We're getting firsthand accounts of the continuing destruction that tropical storm Harvey is leaving behind from the family members of East Texans.



The family of Kendyl Turner, a KLTV producer whose family lives near Houston, had to leave their home and swim up their neighborhood streets.

We spoke with Turner, her family and others who tell us they're trying to make sure their loved ones are safe among the devastation.



"I woke up about 7 Sunday morning with about 15 text messages of my parents wading through knee-deep water in our house," says Turner.



Several videos spanning just a few hours show the flooded home of Dian Noon, the mother of Kendyl Turner.



"What was knee-deep water became about chest deep," says Turner.



Over the phone, Noon says they just had to leave.



"We have neighbors in a one-story house next to us, and we could hear them screaming," says Noon.



The Noons left for a friend's house on higher ground.



"I had someone who called me and said, 'hey, I just spotted your parents, you know, a couple blocks away. The water is above their head," says Turner.



They made it to safety; a picture shows the ending of their terrifying journey.



"You know, having them scream at you on the corner as we're going down the street, seeing if we can help them when we were trying to get out ourselves, it was kind of one of those things that we were just like, 'wow.'" says Noon.



East Texan Catherine Brown is still trying to get hold of her aunt who is returning after evacuating from Rockport, near Corpus Christi.



"Yeah, it just keeps going to voicemail," says Brown.



Her aunt eventually sent pictures of their damaged home.



For those affected, the recovery will be long, but they will make it.



"They have their health, they have each other, and so, I mean, when you look at it in that sense, they're very fortunate," says Turner.

Brown says for the moment, she isn't sure whether her aunt will stay or leave Rockport. Noon says the next step is to either stay with family, or at an apartment while they work on recovering.

