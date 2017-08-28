Kilgore fire crew helps evacuate citizens from Galveston airport to shelters

The Kilgore Fire Department sent several of its team to help with Harvey response.



On Monday, the fire department shared on social media that the crew helped with a National Guard evacuation of Harvey victims. The people are flying out of Galveston's municipal airport and will be taken to shelters in Dallas, the department shared.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport is still closed due to storm damage and flooding, so is unable to be used in this effort.



