High school, college, and NFL games changed/moved due to Hurricane Harvey

Press Release- Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT. Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.

Because of extreme flooding in the Houston area, the Astros will play their upcoming home series against the Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The three game set will begin on Tuesday and Houston is considered the home team.?



Press Release- Football- Thursday, August 31st game at Rose Stadium vs Texas A&T (from Houston) is tentatively scheduled for Saturday. We will further assess the game information on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path through the Houston area.

Men’s Soccer: Tuesday, August 29th game at Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, TX has rescheduled to Thursday, August 31st at TJC’s Pat Hartley Field due to field conditions in Jacksonville from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Women’s Soccer: Tuesday, August 29th at Jacksonville is postponed due to field conditions from Tropical Storm Harvey. A Date/Time is TBD due to current scheduling conflicts.



Beckville vs. Anderson-Shiro @ Lufkin- CANCELED

Beckville will now host Huntington on Friday night.



Diboll @ Madisonville- CANCELED

***Waiting to see what Diboll plans to do**



Overton @ Union Grove- Game Moved to Gladewater's Jack V Murphy Stadium



This story will be updated as more changes are announced.



