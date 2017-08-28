Harvey evacuees barely escape before home fills with six feet of water

In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.More >>
In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.More >>
After Hurricane Harvey forced them out of their house yesterday, Laurie Goodnight and her family of seven are calling East Texas their temporary home.More >>
After Hurricane Harvey forced them out of their house yesterday, Laurie Goodnight and her family of seven are calling East Texas their temporary home.More >>
We're getting firsthand accounts of the continuing destruction that tropical storm Harvey is leaving behind from the family members of East Texans.More >>
We're getting first-hand accounts of the continuing destruction that tropical storm Harvey is leaving behind from the family members of East Texans.More >>
Many East Texans have seen the devastation Hurricane Harvey has wrought Texas, and many of us want to help.More >>
Many East Texans have seen the devastation Hurricane Harvey has wrought Texas, and many of us want to help.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>