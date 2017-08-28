Harvey evacuees barely escape before home fills with six feet of water

Goodnight family at a Tyler hotel. They will be staying there until able to return to their home in Cypress, Texas. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

After Hurricane Harvey forced them out of their house yesterday Laurie Goodnight and her family of seven are calling East Texas their temporary home.

“I drove down to the creek and it was overflowed. I got home and woke everybody up and said 'we got to get out,'” says Goodnight.

Goodnight says her family evacuated with just minutes to spare.

“I'm watching the water rise on the road, running back and forth to our vehicles, putting stuff in,” says Goodnight. “It’s pouring down rain, the water's coming up to our driveway.”

She then made the challenging trip from Cypress to Tyler with her two daughters, one of which is handicapped, as well as her son-in-law, two children, a baby, and eight dogs.

"Just pouring down rain no visibility whatsoever,” says Goodnight. “Not knowing what was ahead of us, hitting deep water several times but we just kept going."

Now safe in a Tyler hotel, the thought of what's going on at home is too much for Goodnight to bare.

“Knowing its gone it's hard to think about right now it's a life,” says Goodnight. “It’s photos of my parents that are now deceased that I can’t replace, childhood pictures of my children.”

Despite what was left behind, the Goodnights say they're still luckier than some back at home.

“They have nothing. They have a shelter; they don't have their clothes but what's on their back,” says Goodnight. “They don't have food, they don't have water, their children don't have toys.”

The dry skies of Tyler provide peace of mind for now, but for the Goodnights and many others, the recovery stage has yet to begin.

The Goodnights say there is now six feet of water in their home and counting. They have set up a Go Fund Me for those wanting to support their recovery.

