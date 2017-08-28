Tyler Fire deploys mobile command unit to Houston

The unit houses radio sets, mobile hot spot generators and will be home base for the Tyler fire crew in Houston. (Source: KLTV)

The mobile command unit is deployed with four members of the fire department. (Source: KLTV)

Four Tyler Fire Department officials are heading down to the Houston area. They're taking the department's mobile command unit to help set up a communication network for first responders working disaster relief.

"They'll likely be gone for seven days," Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said.

The crew's first destination is Lufkin. From there, they will dispatch to a specific location in the Houston metro area.

Last night, the plan was for the unit to deploy directly to Katy, a suburb west of Houston.

"Getting to Katy is a challenge for this vehicle," Findley said.

Because of heavy flooding, the crew will be rerouted to a different location. Findley says once there, the unit will offer radio and dispatch services and allow for mobile wifi hot spots to be set up.

"In that area there's a huge need for various things," Findley said.

Along with the crew is bedding, food, fresh water and everything they need to sustain themselves for the ride and the excursion as they head out from home.

