Man responds to Craigslist cellphone ad, shot in both legs by robbery suspects

A Bowie County man was shot in both legs and robbed while responding to a Craigslist ad.

Deputies are searching for two suspects in connection with the Sunday evening robbery in the 6100 block of West 7th Street in Texarkana, according to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are searching for a white woman in her late 20s with an eyebrow ring and rainbow-colored hair and a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with tattoos on both arms and a flame tattoo on one wrist. The woman was driving a dark blue, four-door car.

The sheriff's office says the incident began when the victim responded to a Craigslist advertisement for someone looking to purchase a cell phone.

Sunday evening, the victim described the incident to a deputy who was dispatched to Saint Michael's Hospital.

"The user gave (the man) her cell phone number and after speaking over the phone, the two agreed to meet on West 7th Street in Texarkana to conduct their transaction," BCSO said in a statement.

When the man arrived at the location, he met a woman "described as being in her late 20’s with an eyebrow ring, rainbow colored hair and tattoos on both arms. She was wearing a white tank top with a rainbow printed on it and short sport style shorts."

She asked the man and his friend who had accompanied him to follow her to her house so she could get some money.

The woman led the men to an address close to Sunset Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, a man allegedly walked up to the pair and took the victim's phone without paying for it.

BCSO said the victim took his cell phone back and the man pulled a handgun on him. The suspect shot the victim six or seven times in the legs.

While he was lying on the ground, the suspect allegedly put a gun to the victim's head and took his wallet and cellphone. At the same time, the woman who led the men to the house pulled a gun on the victim's friend and demanded his cell phone.

"As this robbery was quickly unfolding two additional suspects emerged. They were both described as being white males. Little is known about the third suspect. The fourth suspect is described as being around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall wearing a tan shirt with a red circular emblem on the front of it," the sheriff's office said.

To provide information on the crime, call Captain Robby McCarver at 903-798-3561 or submit a tip to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office app.

