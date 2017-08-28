Cancellations for East Texans impacted by Harvey

Though Harvey hasn't hit upper East Texas, some who live here are impacted, as are their families in south Texas.



UT Tyler said that they are aware that many students have been impacted by Harvey, especially those from the Houston area. They encouraged students impacted by the storm to travel only if and when it is safe to do so. The following accommodations have been made:



First, students who cannot attend class due to legitimate safety concerns should contact their professors to make arrangements for missed classes.

Also, all classes at UT Tyler Houston Engineering Center are closed until September 5. Faculty and staff will be making arrangements to accommodate those impacted.

This story will update as more changes or closures are announced in East Texas.



