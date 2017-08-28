Cancellations for East Texans impacted by Harvey

A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
In the wake of the heavy rainfall Hurricane Harvey has dropped on Southeast Texas, Trinity County Judge Doug Page has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Sportsman Oak subdivision.More >>
A Bowie County man was shot in both legs and robbed while responding to a Craigslist ad.More >>
The command unit will act as a mobile dispatch center for emergency personnel working disaster relief.More >>
Though Harvey hasn't hit upper East Texas, some who live here are impacted, as are their families in south Texas.More >>
