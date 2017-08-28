Tropical Storm Harvey should move NE on Tuesday

Tropical Storm Harvey is hanging around the Texas Coast, should begin to move NE on Tuesday.

Due to the changes in the path of Tropical Storm Harvey, (NHC) he is likely to move back over Southeast Texas on Wednesday morning, continuing to drench SE Texas and Southern Louisiana through the next 2 days. Once he begins to move toward the NE, he will likely move into western sections of Louisiana by Thursday morning, but not before moving through the Southern and SE'rn sections of East Texas, dropping quite a bit of rain in the process. He will then be over SE Arkansas on Friday morning and near Memphis on Saturday. As he pulls away from East Texas, we will be on the dry side of the storm and the rain should begin to end by late Thursday and into Friday.

Unless the path changes, Friday should be a much nicer day around here with the sun making an appearance. The upcoming weekend looks very nice...at this point.

Rainfall totals: From Crockett to Carthage (southward) rainfall totals could be in the 5"-9" total, over a 4 day period.

From Athens to Jefferson, including Tyler/Longview/Jacksonville, totals from 2"-5" over a 4 day period. and north of this line, 2" or less.

Once again, due to the ground being saturated, the southern 1/3 of East Texas, including Lufkin/Nacogdoches and points south, the flooding threat is HIGH. If this path changes, even a little more to the East, this forecast will be MUCH less with regards to rainfall totals. I have little faith in these paths, but the official path is what I am going with at this time.

If the path of Harvey is even 30 miles farther east, the rain, tornado and flooding threat will diminish. Plus, the western side of the storm will be drawing in drier air and rainfall totals over the western areas of East Texas could be less than indicated.

Isolated tornadoes will remain a threat until we can get Harvey out of East Texas. Point east of the center, mainly in Louisiana have the greatest threat of isolated tornadoes at this time...along the spiral band of the storm. The SPC, or Storm Prediction Center has placed the coastal areas of SE Texas and Louisiana under the greatest risk for isolated tornadoes.

Isolated pockets of gusty winds will be possible as well, but nothing significant is likely. Gusts over 30 mph will be possible over the southern most sections of East Texas on Wednesday as the center moves through.

More to come.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.