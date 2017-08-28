Suspect identified after alleged shooting, ramming Gregg County Sheriff's vehicle

The suspect who allegedly rammed into a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle has been identified.

Robert Craig Calico, 34, of Kilgore has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault family violence.

On Friday, Calico reportedly fired multiple shots at a family member.

Officers responded to the domestic call on Carr Road. While Patrol and Criminal Investigations were interviewing the victim, Calico drove up on the scene and rammed an occupied Gregg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Deputies discharged their firearms.

Calico was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After being medically cleared Calico was booked into the Gregg County Jail. His bonds total of $240,000 for all three criminal charges.

.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the offense of Aggravated Assault Family Violence and the Texas Rangers are investigating the two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who discharged their firearms during this incident are Criminal Investigators Gary Robinson and Ben Reynolds. Both are on administrative leave in accordance with Gregg County Sheriff's Office policy and procedures.

Related: 1 charged after alleged shooting, ramming Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Related: Shots fired as deputies investigate aggravated assault call

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.