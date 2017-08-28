I-20E reopens after fatal wreck near Canton

At least one person has died in a wreck Monday in Van Zandt County.

About 12:25 p.m. Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 East. The wreck occurred east of Canton and just east of Mile Marker 530. Both eastbound lanes were temporarily closed and traffic was diverted to the FM 1255 exit ramp.

About 1:30 p.m. lanes were reopened.

DPS says a car collided with a semi-trailer and the driver of the car is deceased.

The identities of the people involved have not been released at this time.

