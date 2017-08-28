How to help: ETX lends a helping hand to victims of Harvey

East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.

If you'd like to make a difference here's how you can help in your county.

Henderson County:

Athens First Presbyterian Church will begin accepting donations for hurricane relief efforts starting Monday, from 8:30am-5:30 pm in the fellowship hall. Monetary donations and gift cards are also welcomed. 100% of all donations will go towards the Coastal Bend relief efforts in conjunction with first responders. Volunteers are also needed to accept donations. Just stop by the church to volunteer all week.

Donations include bottled water, easy-open nonperishable food, tarps, trash bags & clean up supplies, etc. no clothing at this time.

Gregg County:

The Longview Dream Center and J-Star Ministries are partnering together to collect items for the Houston Flood victims. They are accepting water/Gatorade, snacks, diapers, gloves, baby formula, personal hygiene items, trash bags, bleach, wipes, toilet paper/paper towels, canned goods.

Items can be dropped between 9 and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Longview Dream Center is located at 803 Gilmer Road, Longview.

For questions contact 903-424-1757 or 903-746-9946

Smith County:

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System and Carter BloodCare are hosting a Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 29, From Noon until 6 pm in Haddad Hall at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Carter BloodCare is the blood center that is coordinating blood delivery efforts to Houston and all areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. There is also an increase in blood needs at North Texas hospitals due to patients being moved into our area for care. Health System Associates, Medical Staff and members of the public are encouraged to attend and donate as they are able.

You can also make a financial donation to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through The Salvation Army here.