Two people were taken to the hospital today after a fiery wreck.

The wreck occurred at Broadway and Rieck Road and caused traffic delays this morning.

According to Tyler Police, one of the vehicles involved caught fire upon impact.

Two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KLTV is told by Tyler Police that an infant was inside one of the vehicles, but was not injured.

