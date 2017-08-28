Traffic alert: Wreck at Rieck Road and Broadway - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic alert: Wreck at Rieck Road and Broadway

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A wreck at Broadway and Rieck Road is causing traffic delays.

According to Tyler Police records, they are responding to a pin-in wreck.

An ambulance and fire are also responding.

There appear to be injuries. 

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has reached out to Tyler Police for more information.

