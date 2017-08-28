Traffic alert: Wreck at Rieck Road and Broadway

A wreck at Broadway and Rieck Road is causing traffic delays.
According to Tyler Police records, they are responding to a pin-in wreck.
An ambulance and fire are also responding.
There appear to be injuries.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has reached out to Tyler Police for more information.
