Tyler's Salvation Army responding to catastrophic flooding

Salvation Army:

Continued rainfall from Hurricane Harvey presents extreme danger to the Gulf Coast. The Salvation Army in Texas is providing food and hydration to first responders and is preparing for massive feeding efforts for residents. In response to increased needs, The Salvation Army is activating emergency response teams across the country.



Tyler’s Salvation Army has been placed on standby while the damage of the storm is accessed to find where they will best be able to serve.



"As the situation in south Texas continues to worsen following Hurricane Harvey's landfall, The Salvation Army has activated all of its US and Canadian emergency disaster response assets. These units are able to provide food, shelter and emotional and spiritual care to those impacted by this ongoing devastating weather event,” said Major C. Mark Brown, Director of Business Operations for The Salvation Army Texas Division.



Salvation Army locations in Houston and the surrounding areas are providing shelter, food, and clothing in response to dramatic flooding in the city. On Sunday afternoon in both Pasadena and Texas City a number of people were transported to The Salvation Army in the back of dump trucks having been rescued from rapidly rising flood waters.



Mobile kitchens from McAllen, Laredo, Corpus Christi and Dallas Fort Worth served meals, drinks and snacks to residents and first responders in the hard-hit city of Port Aransas, Driscoll and Corpus respectively. More than 3,000 meals, snacks and drinks have been served. 10 additional mobile kitchens and an Incident Command Team from Arkansas and Oklahoma arrived in in Corpus Christi on Sunday evening ready to begin service on Monday. An Incident Command Team from Florida will support the relief efforts in Houston by the middle of the week.



As communities along the coastline become accessible, Salvation Army mobile emergency feeding and hydration vehicles and personnel are delivering service to the affected areas. Service will continue for as long as is necessary.



To make a financial donation to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts please go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org , call 1-800- SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555.



