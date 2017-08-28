Monday's Weather: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the lower 80s

There is some big news out of Kansas City. Whitehouse product and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start in the Chiefs preseason finale on Thursday against the Titans. Head coach Andy Reid announced his decision Sunday afternoon to rest starter Alex Smith. Most if not all all teams across the league don't play their starters either in the last exhibition contest.More >>
The Tyler Police Department has identified the driver killed in a Saturday night crash.More >>
Classes have been canceled for Texas A&M main campus.More >>
Harvey should remain a tropical storm through Wednesday and a tropical depression in east Texas Thursday through Saturday.More >>
TxDOT has released a statement regarding road conditions after tropical storm Harvey impacted the Texas coast.More >>
