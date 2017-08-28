Monday's Weather: Cloudy and rainy. Highs in the lower 80s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! Rain continues, heavy at times, in Deep East Texas. Light showers are expected to spread as far north as I-20 today as we continue to track the path of Tropical Storm Harvey. Flash Flood Warnings will continue through the day for Houston, Trinity, and Polk counties, as well as some parts of Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties. Tropical Storm Harvey will move farther south today, taking the center of circulation offshore. The warm Gulf waters will keep Harvey's intensity and a second landfall is expected along Galveston island late Tuesday evening. The track of Harvey then takes it slowly north, into East Texas, maintaining its strength as a Tropical Storm through midweek. This means lots of rain for East Texas, especially in southern counties that have already seen quite a bit of rain over the weekend. Northern counties will see chances for rain increase through the end of the week with the most likely chances by Thursday and Friday. The silver lining is that temperatures will stay much cooler than average, in the lower to mid 80s. You'll want to keep the umbrella handy, though, as most of us will see rain every day this week.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.jak