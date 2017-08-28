Mahomes to start Chiefs preseason finale

The Lufkin Little League All-Stars will be taking on a team from Japan with success since 2001 in the Little League World Series.More >>
The Lufkin Little League All-Stars will be taking on a team from Japan with success since 2001 in the Little League World Series.More >>
There is some big news out of Kansas City. Whitehouse product and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start in the Chiefs preseason finale on Thursday against the Titans. Head coach Andy Reid announced his decision Sunday afternoon to rest starter Alex Smith. Most if not all all teams across the league don't play their starters either in the last exhibition contest.More >>
There is some big news out of Kansas City. Whitehouse product and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start in the Chiefs preseason finale on Thursday against the Titans. Head coach Andy Reid announced his decision Sunday afternoon to rest starter Alex Smith. Most if not all all teams across the league don't play their starters either in the last exhibition contest.More >>