Mahomes to start Chiefs preseason finale

There is some big news out of Kansas City. Whitehouse product and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start in the Chiefs preseason finale on Thursday against the Titans.



Head coach Andy Reid announced his decision Sunday afternoon to rest starter Alex Smith. Most if not all all teams across the league don't play

their starters either in the last exhibition contest.



For the first time this preseason, Mahomes didn't lead Kansas City to a touchdown while he played against Seattle on Friday. Still, the 10th overall pick and former Texas Tech Red Raider threw for 70 yards.

In three games, Mahomes has completed 25 of his 38 attempts for just over 205 yards with 3 touchdowns and most importantly zero interceptions.



