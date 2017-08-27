Lufkin fans watch little league world series

The Lufkin little league all-stars beat the odds by becoming the U.S. champions in the little league World Series in Williamsport Pennsylvania.

The community came together to watch their boys play in the biggest game of their lives, and cheer how far they've come already.

It was a big raucous crowd at the Lufkin Buffalo Wild Wings, to cheer on the thundering 13.

"I just think it's a lot of fun to see Lufkin have a level of success, we just want to be able to play well, do well," said Lufkin native Patrick Ainsworth.

Families and a large number of Lufkin classmates turned out to support a team the has overcome adversity time and again this season.

"It's pretty nerve racking, I don't know what to expect, I just hope the best for them that they will win," said classmate Jake Barrett.

"I've never seen anything near this big, I mean Super Bowls are big, the World Series, but Lufkin making it to the little league World Series, this is a big deal for us," said restaurant manager Doug Boyd.

The tenacity and never say die attitude of the kids has been infectious to the community.

"We were down to Texas East 6 or 7 runs with 2 outs, came back and won. I think that builds momentum for a team like that. Builds confidence," Ainsworth says.

As the game moved into the late innings the Japanese had the lead, and Lufkin residents hoped that their team had one more miracle finish left in them.

"This is my favorite moment to be here to watch this with this atmosphere all these people," Boyd says.

In the end, team Japan prevailed, but it did not diminish the accomplishment to the home fans.

"What they're doing now, they'll never forget it, the town will never forget it," said one fan.

They remain the reigning U.S. little league champions, and no one can take that away from the team, or the city.

"Just know that we're U.S. champions already," said classmate Peyton Mathis.

Community members plan to give the little leaguers a big welcome home, when they get back.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.





