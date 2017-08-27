East Texans respond to needs of those in Harvey's path

The Tyler Police Department has identified the driver killed in a Saturday night crash.More >>
The Tyler Police Department has identified the driver killed in a Saturday night crash.More >>
Classes have been canceled for Texas A&M main campus.More >>
Classes have been canceled for Texas A&M main campus.More >>
Harvey should remain a tropical storm through Wednesday and a tropical depression in east Texas Thursday through Saturday.More >>
Harvey should remain a tropical storm through Wednesday and a tropical depression in east Texas Thursday through Saturday.More >>
TxDOT has released a statement regarding road conditions after tropical storm Harvey impacted the Texas coast.More >>
TxDOT has released a statement regarding road conditions after tropical storm Harvey impacted the Texas coast.More >>
Officials are searching for an escapee who fled from the Skyview Unit in Rusk.More >>
Officials are searching for an escapee who fled from the Skyview Unit in Rusk.More >>