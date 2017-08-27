East Texans respond to needs of those in Harvey's path

The Kilgore Fire Department drives through flooded roads during their deployment to the Gulf. (Source: Kilgore Fire Department)

A Kilgore fire engine is parked outside of a Houston hotel over the weekend. The crew is now in Galveston offering relief to local fire fighters. (Source: Kilgore Fire Department)

As flood waters continue to rise along the Gulf, emergency responders from East Texas are gearing up teams to send south.

"In these types of disasters, you have a mass influx of responders from multiple jurisdictions," Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said.

The Tyler Fire Department's mobile command unit is being called down to Houston Monday.

"Crews down there need the ability to communicate and this unit will help," he said.

The unit houses radios, cell phones, television sets, and has the ability to set up mobile wifi hot spots around the unit.

A unit from Kilgore is also dispatched in Galveston now.

"We're working normal fire department operations," Kilgore Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Simmons said. "We're on call 24 hours a day for structure fires, car wrecks and swift water rescues."

He says the team was dispatched to Galveston along with a crew from Nacogdoches. Their job is offer relief to local fire officials on Galveston island.

"A lot of them have been here three or four days, plus a lot of them live here and are dealing with their own homes and families," Simmons said.

As far as how Harvey affects travel in East Texas, the Texas Department of Transportation says all roads in its eight county Tyler District have not been affected by the weather.

