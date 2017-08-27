Classes canceled at Texas A&M main campus - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Classes canceled at Texas A&M main campus

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Texas A&M University) (Source: Texas A&M University)
(KLTV) -

Classes have been canceled for Texas A&M main campus. 

Texas A&M's main campus in College Station has canceled their classes for Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather, campus services will be available. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly