First Alert Weather: Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey

Harvey should remain a tropical storm through Wednesday and a tropical depression in east Texas Thursday through Saturday.

Harvey has dropped up to 2 feet of rainfall over portions of SE Texas over the past few days and more is likely.

Rainfall totals over portions of SE Texas may reach 50" before Harvey exits Texas. This would be the most rainfall ever recorded in Texas for a single tropical system. Some will call this a 500-year storm, and I don't doubt that it could be.

First Alert Weather Days from Sunday through Friday of next week, due to the flooding potential and isolated tornadoes possible over southern most sections of East Texas.

For us in East Texas, rainfall totals have reached over 3", especially over portions of Deep East Texas and an additional 10-15" possible through next week. (see graphic that is attached).

At this time, using the best estimates available to us, East Texas could see between 6" (northern sections) and 15" (southern areas) of additional rainfall from now through next weekend. This will likely cause significant flooding over the southern 1/2 of East Texas and minor to marginal flooding problems over the northern sections, due to moderate rainfall falling for several days.

East Texas has received lots of rain so far this summer, so the soil is fairly saturated already. Rivers and streams are expected to rise. Many to above flood stage throughout the next week and beyond.

So, at this point, we all need to pay extra attention to forecasts that will be issued throughout the next week or so. We will monitor rainfall, flooding potential and any other severe weather events across our area.

