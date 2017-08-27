UPDATE: Escaped inmate out of Rusk captured

Officials have caught the escapee who fled from the Skyview Unit in Rusk Sunday morning.

The press release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice states: "An escapee from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Skyview Unit in Rusk is in custody. Aaron Ray Williams age 35, was apprehended by TDCJ staff around 10:20 a.m. Sunday along Highway 84, west of Rusk. He had escaped earlier Sunday morning after scaling a fence at the Skyview Unit. Williams is serving a 35-year sentence for Burglary of a Building Smith County"



