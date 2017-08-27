Officials searching for escaped inmate out of Rusk

Officials are searching for an escapee who fled from the Skyview Unit in Rusk.

The press release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice states: "Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are searching for an escapee. 35-year old Aaron Ray Williams (#02064248) escaped Sunday morning from the Skyview Unit in Rusk, TX. The inmate is serving a 35-year sentence for Burglary of a Building (Smith County). He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs 137 pounds. Please contact your local law enforcement agency if he is seen. A hotline for tips is available at 1-800-832-8477."

Officials say Williams escaped after scaling a fence. They say there is a $1,000 dollar reward through Crimestoppers for any tips leading to his arrest.



